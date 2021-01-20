Cesc's move to collect additional security deposit opposed

While a section of the people have opposed Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc), for collecting Additional Security Deposit (ASD) from the consumers, the Cesc authorities claimed that it is a nominal amount and is inevitable to maintain the system.

The Cesc has informed a few consumers, including houses, business establishments and institutions, to pay the deposit as their electricity consumption has increased. It is mandatory for the consumers to deposit some amount while getting a new connection, ASD will be collected if the consumers use more than the sanctioned electricity.

Advocate Uday Kumar said, “When the consumers pay the bill, what is the necessary to collect ASD? Let Cesc disconnect the power supply if failed to pay the bill on time,” he argued. Cesc collects ASD if power usage exceeds. But, who is responsible if the Cesc fails to supply uninterrupted power, he questioned.

Parameshwara, a farmer said that he is dependent on irrigation pumpset for cultivation, but, he hardly gets three-hours power supply during the summer. “Shall I demand Cesc to pay for the loss, he asked.

Mohan Kumar, a customer said that though he has arrears with Cesc, the authorities have raised demand to pay ASD. “If I ask the authorities to adjust my arrears to ASD, they claim both are different and there is no provisions to do so,” he said.

Defending the move, the Cesc official claimed, not all consumers pay bill on time and several people have dues amounting to thousands of rupees. The cases of non-payment of bills are very high in rural areas compared to cities.

Moreover, Cesc refunds the ASD if anyone needs to disconnect the power supply and we also pay interest for the amount deposited,” he said. ASD is different from arrears and both are not linked. CESC pay interest to arrears as we collect for over dues of bill.

ASD will be demanded only if the existing deposit amount falls short of two-month minimum monthly deposit (2MMD). Cesc asks the customers to pay the difference amount as ASD within a span of 30 days and consumers can raise the objection within seven days from the date of receipt of the demand notice.