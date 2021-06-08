Ch’nagar: Technical problem in oxygen unit

As the new oxygen plant installed at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar has developed some technical problems, a new tank has been brought, to replace it. But, even after one week, the tank has not been replaced and the truck, with the tanker, can be seen parked on the hospital premises.

According to District Surgeon Dr Srinivas, there is a technical problem in controlling outside pressure of the tank.

“It is a minor problem and there will be no problem to the patients or oxygen supply. The technician of the company has repaired it,” he said.

Speaking to media, earlier, Dr Srinivas said, “There is no leakage in the tank. There is a defect in the outside pressure control system. This has been temporarily set right. As it may pose a problem in future, a new tank has already been brought. The tank has reached the hospital. As permission is required from the company in Chennai, it is delayed. It will be replaced in a couple of days.”

To a query, he said, “Sufficient oxygen is being supplied to the hospital regularly from Ballari. Cylinders too are being refilled. As Covid cases are coming under control in the district, there will be no problem.”