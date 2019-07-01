Check dam to be built at a cost of 5 cr in Kunda mestry

MLC Sunil Subramani inspected the work on the permanent check dam being constructed at Kunda mestry.

Paying a visit to the construction site on Monday, the MLA said that the dam is being built at a cost of Rs 5.27 crore.

The temporary dam built at the place was washed away during the incessant rain in the month of May last year. As a result, there was a serious drinking water crisis in various residential areas.

Work completion

The MLC meanwhile directed the engineer concerned to complete the work soon.

He said he will hold discussions with the ministers and other elected representatives in this regard. There is no petty politics in the matter of drinking water. All must cooperate towards the successful

completion of the project.

Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board assistant executive engineer Prasanna said that the total project cost of Kunda mestry drinking water project is Rs 30 crore. About Rs, 21 crore has been released by the government so far.

Water supply

Water is being supplied from Kunda mestry dam to Kootuhole since 2016. From Kootuhole stream, the water is supplied to Madikeri city.

MLC Sunil Subramani also inspected the work on the protective wall near the old private bus stand.

City Municipal Council Commissioner M L Ramesh, leaders P D Ponnappa, T S Prakash, K S Ramesh, Shivakumari, Anita Poovaiah, Ravita Rakesh, Mahesh Jaini, Arun Kumar, Manu Manjunath, B K Jagadish and CMC assistant executive engineer Nagaraju were present.