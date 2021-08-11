Checkposts to screen inter-district passengers in Chamarajanagar

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi issued orders to re-establish five inter-district checkposts, as a precautionary measure, in fear of a third Covid-19 wave. The passengers from other districts, entering Chamarajanagar, will be screened at the checkpoints.

Chairing a meeting with officials of various departments, including the Health and Police department, and nodal officers, he directed the authorities to resume screening of passengers at Tagarupura, Sattegala, Banalli, Kavalande, Begur checkposts with immediate effect. A team of police, revenue and health departments should be formed, he said.

The passengers from other districts visiting the tourist and religious spots of Chamarajanagar districts should be screened. Those above 60 years and the people with Covid-like symptoms should be subject to Rapid Antigen Test, he suggested.

The authorities should not give permission for the private buses to ferry passengers above the seating capacity.