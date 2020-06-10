‘Conduct SSLC exam with precautionary measures’

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday suggested the state government to conduct the SSLC examination with all precautionary measures and ensure safety of the students.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddarmaiah said, "It is not right to oppose the examination, but the government must ensure all precautionary measures at the examination centres."

When asked about the private educational institutions demanding more fee from the parents, Siddaramaiah said, "The government must review the fee structure of the private institutions. Even the students of economically poor sections are pursuing education in private schools. The government must take measures in this regard."

Commenting on the oath taking ceremony of D K Shivakumar as the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Siddaramaiah said, "The programme was planned to telecast live across the state and 10 lakh party workers were expected to be a part of it."

"The state government denied permission for the event citing Union government’s lockdown guidelines. But, how did the BJP leader, also Home Minister Amit Shah took out a virtual rally in Bihar, Siddaramaiah questioned.