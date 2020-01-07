Cong plans ‘Go back Amit Shah’campaign in Mangaluru

The Congress has planned to launch a hunger strike and a ‘Go Back Amit Shah’ campaign against the Union Home Minister, who is scheduled to visit Mangaluru for Samarthana Samavesha supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of the BJP, on January 19.

Briefing reporters, MLC Ivan D’Souza urged the BJP to postpone their programme.

Meanwhile. normalcy has returned to Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada after the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent leading to the imposition of curfew, on December 19. The district administration and police should not give permission for the BJP’s programme, he demanded.

Instead of Home Minister visiting Mangaluru, let the District Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and MLA Vedavyasa Kamath visit the victims of police firing who are undergoing treatment at the hospitals, and also the families of those killed in the police firing, the MLC said.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Why the government did not include those who had fled to India from Sri Lanka and other neighbouring countries, he asked. If implemented, the CAA and NRC would affect 60% of the country’s population, he added.

Ivan said the Congress-led UPA government in 10 years had granted citizenship to 80,000 people. While the Modi government in the last six years had granted citizenship to only 8,000 people.

The BJP is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims through the Act, he alleged.