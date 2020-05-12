Coronavirus: Karnataka's Hassan reports five COVID-19 positive cases, loses green zone tag

Karnataka's Hassan district, which was in a safe position with a green zone tag since the lockdown was enforced, registered five positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The positive cases at the end of lockdown 3.0 have come as a shocker for the people of the district.

All the five cases, including two girls, have a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Patient 900 is a 36-year-old man, P901, a 27-year-old woman, P902, a seven-year-old girl, P903, a 44-year-old man and P904, a four-year-old girl.

All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Hassan.

It may be mentioned that there was confusion over a positive case from Hassan on Monday evening and the Deputy Commissioner R Girish clarified that there was no such case from Hassan as on May 11.

It may be mentioned that the district had returned to normalcy and all economic activities resumed a week ago.

Meanwhile, Mandya reported one more COVID-19 positive case on Tuesday. P869 is a 28-year-old man with a travel history to Mumbai. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 31.