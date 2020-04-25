Coronavirus: Karnataks's KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic

The district administration and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru Rural converted an old bus into a mobile fever clinic to screen the rural people in the district.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the state and the bus will travel in rural areas across the district. KSRTC has extended its full support to the district administration and the Health Department to combat coronavirus in the district.

The KSRTC had converted two of its old buses into mobile sanitisers, ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’, to disinfect people. The people enter the buses from the front door and exit from the back door to get disinfected. They were modified at a cost of Rs 20,000 each, with sprinklers installed to spray disinfectants.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar launched the mobile clinic in front of his office in Mysuru on Saturday. The DC said, “The health professionals, who are working to combat COVID-19 had inspected the bus, which was converted into a clinic in a short period of time. They have certified the mobile clinic for screening patients.”

The mobile clinic service will concentrate mainly rural areas as Mysuru city already has 10 fever clinics, hospitals and the district hospital for screening. The mobile clinic has facilities to screen the patients suffering from fever, cold, cough and diabetes. The bus will move in rural Mysuru, particularly the areas that have been declared as Covid-19 hotspots, Sankar said.

The mobile clinic service consists of a doctor, nurse and other staff. However, the mobile clinic has no facility to collect samples of a swab. In the case of swab collection, the patient will be taken to the nearest swab collection centre in an ambulance.

It has to be noted that the KSRTC has extended its full support to the district administration and has also assured of further cooperation to fight COVID-19.