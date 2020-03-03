COVID-19: A section of IndiGo flight passengers to be tested

COVID-19: Section of IndiGo passengers to be tested

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 03 2020, 23:00pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 00:13am ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Passengers seated in rows in and around the seat of COVID-19 virus infected techie in Bengaluru bound IndiGo flight from Dubai will be tested.

The screening will take place as per the Union government protocol for primary contact, according to officials.

The number of passengers who flew by the flight is yet to be ascertained.

Dr B G Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We are contacting 15 passengers who were seated in two rows surrounding the techie’s seat. Some of the passengers aren’t receiving calls.” 

Airport doctors, who screened passengers, are not at risk, he clarified.

According to an IndiGo statement, the affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled by IndiGo flight 6E 96 on February 20. All four cabin crew, who operated the flight, have been placed on home isolation from March 2 based on the instructions of Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru. The APHO guidelines are being followed. Preventive measures are being taken for crew operating flights to regions affected by
COVID-19.

A Bengaluru South engineer, who travelled by the same flight, said that he received calls about his latest health condition.

