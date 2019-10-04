Dakshina Kannada man wins Rs 23 crore in draw at UAE

Mohammed Fayaz J M, a native of Sullia taluk has won dirham 12 million (Rs 23 crore) in the Big Ticket Raffle draw held at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Fayaz works as an accountant in Mumbai and the head of Big Ticket called him four times to inform him of his lottery win. Fayaz lost his parents following kidney related ailments recently. His father had worked in Saudi Arabia for many years.

“I had come to Mumbai in search of employment a year ago. It was my roommate who suggested me to purchase Big Ticket. On September 30, I and my roommate purchased the ticket. I turned out to be a lucky,” Fayaz said.