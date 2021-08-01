Dakshina Kannada registers 410 Covid-19 cases

The graph of Covid-19 cases continued to move an upward trend with Dakshina Kannada district registering 410 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

The district had registered 365 positive cases on Saturday. The total number of cases registered in the district so far is 1,00,780 while the district has 2,943 active cases undergoing treatment.

As the Covid-19 cases are rising in the neighbouring Kasargod district, the district administration has made RT-PCR negative certificates mandatory for those arriving in the district from Kerala.

All the buses operating to Kasargod from Dakshina Kannada district have suspended their operation for one week from Sunday. As many as 12 check posts have been set up in border areas to step up surveillance in Dakshina Kannada. The six check posts including those at Talapady and railway stations function round the clock.

To ensure that people adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, a team of officials from Mangaluru City Corporation visited malls, shops, supermarkets, business establishments and markets on Sunday.

As many as 25 cases of failing to wear masks and maintain social distance were booked and a fine of Rs 12,400 was collected. The officials will continue to strengthen surveillance in those areas where people gather in large numbers in the coming days, said officials.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that vaccination camps will be held in all the Primary Health Centres in the district from Monday. The target is to administer 40,000 vaccines.

All those above 18 years will be administered with the first dose and those above 45 years will be administered with the second dose. About 50 per cent of the vaccines will be administered to those who have registered online in urban health centres.

Covaxin is available in District Wenlock Hospital for a second dose, said the DHO. About 100 NRIs will be administered with the second dose on Monday, the DHO added.

