Dalit labourer attacked in Udupi, chemicals thrown on him

A labourer working in an areca plantation was allegedly assaulted by miscreants, who threw chemicals on him, at Kolekodu in Hallihole in Kundapura taluk.

The victim is identified as 35-year-old Venkatramana, a dalit, from Shedigundi village near Mudur. He was working in the plantation belonging to one Lakshminarayana Chatra.

There were some problems and differences pertaining to a land issue. The dispute led to the accused Greeshma, Shailaja, Vijendra and Suma from Chatra family to attack Venkatramana. The victim was attacked with wooden pots and lethal weapons, while Sushma threw chemicals on the dalit labourer.

Following the attack, a complaint was lodged with Shankaranarayana police station. Police have arrested Vijendra Chatra and produced him before the court.

The district unit of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has demanded immediate arrest of the remaining accused.