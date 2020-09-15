Day-long celebrations to mark 70th birthday of Modi

Former minister and MLA S A Ramadass said that a day-long celebration has been planned to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, the MLA said that ‘Namo Divas Namaskara’ will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on September 17 at Ramalingeshwara Park of Vidyaranyapuram in the city, organised by BJP workers. “We are aware that Modi does not approve of celebration of his birthday, but, it is a happy day for us,” he said.

“The events will be held, by following Covid-19 guidelines. BJP workers and those who support Modi, from five Assembly constituencies of Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari and Varuna and also from any taluk or district can participate in the events and win prizes,” he said.

Ramadass said, “Abhishek Gore, a BJP booth unit president, will paint a portrait of Modi at 10.15 am, the actual time when Modi was born, to formally inaugurate the events. Youth can participate in ‘Selfi with Modi’ event. Writer S L Bhyrappa will virtually launch a mobile application and a website, which will have 70 best schemes out of 200 schemes rolled out by the Modi-lead Union government, over the past six years, in three languages — Kannada, English and Hindi.”

“There will be a questionnaire for users. Anybody across India can use both, mobile app and website up to 15 days. They can respond to the questionnaire and give suggestions, to improve the schemes. The best suggestion and the person giving the best suggestion will be reached up to Modi himself. The winner will also get a huge cash prize,” he said.

He said that artists and talented persons in the families of BJP workers and leaders will be felicitated.

“Besides, 70 independent and successful persons will be honoured in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ call of Modi. They will include auto drivers, cobblers, entrepreneurs, etc, to encourage ‘dignity of labour’. The aim is to change the attitude of demanding for jobs to ‘work mentality’, which will create more jobs,” Ramadass said.

He said, “Under ‘Modi for Development’ event, 70 hoardings on 70 schemes of Modi government will be displayed and participants should take a tour in 35 minutes and write their opinion and give suggestions in less than two pages. The winners will get prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively and five consolation prizes.”

Ramadass said, “For children, under 18 years of age, an exhibition of 70 photos of Modi is organised. After seeing the exhibition, children can express their opinion on the photos and answer five questions, to win prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively and five consolation prizes.”

He said, “Musicians of BJP will play music and sing songs throughout the day. Eligible beneficiaries, who have not availed the benefits, will be identified and will be enrolled.”

BJP leaders Vadivelu, Balakrishna and Nagesh Kumar were present.