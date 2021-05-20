Demand for food from Indira Canteen increases during the pandemic

Jayaram and wife Chaitra from Mangaluru have remained jobless ever since the lockdown was announced. With no earnings, they are now dependent on the Indira Canteen for food.

The couple were cobblers by profession and were residing in a rented house in Shakthinagara. Now, they are seeking shelter under the awnings of shops in Hampankatta to ensure that they get food to survive.

Similarly, Jagadish from Dharmasthala, who does a menial job to earn a living, too has been depending on the food from Indira Canteen to survive during the lockdown.

Master kitchen

The master kitchen of Indira Canteen at Urwa in Mangaluru has been supplying food to the Indira Canteens at Urwa, near Lady Goschen Hospital, Kavoor, Surathkal, Thokkottu and Pumpwell daily.

"Around 650 packets of food are supplied three times in a day at the Indira Canteens near the Lady Goschen Hospital. The demand for food is high here as a majority of the destitutes, needy and the migrant labourers are found loitering nearby," said Indira Canteen manager Madhav Shetty to DH.

Food packets

The canteens at Urwa, Kavoor, Surathkla, Thokkottu and Pumpwell are supplied with 200 to 300 packets of food three times a day.

"A few seek three to four packets citing the presence of physically challenged, elderly and ill persons at home. We cannot deny food to anyone. The Indira Canteen serves traditional food like 'Kadle-Bajil', 'Sajjige-Bajil', 'Upma' and 'Sheera' in the morning for breakfast while its rice items like 'Palav', 'Pudina Rice', 'Jeera Rice', 'Chitranna', 'Puliogare' are served in the afternoon and night."

"Our staff who are residing on the outskirts of Mangaluru are scared to come for work in the city. As a result, we are facing shortage of staff to prepare rice, 'sambar', 'idli', 'vada' and other dishes. With the help of area corporator Ganesh Kulal, a few volunteers are helping us in packing the food every day," said Shetty.