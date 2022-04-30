Disabled students to get exclusive BE Computer Science course in Mysuru varsity

The JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S&T University), under the JSS Mahavidyapeetha of Suttur Mutt, will launch an exclusive BE course in Computer Science for physically challenged students.

It has to be noted that JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled (JSS PDA), an exclusive diploma college for physically challenged students, is functioning on the campus of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) since the academic year 1990-91.

Now, the JSS PDA is a college under the JSS S&T University.

In-charge Vice Chancellor of JSS S&T University A N Santosh Kumar said the students of JSS PDA expressed that they want to continue their education beyond diploma.

Thus, the BE in CS has been launched exclusively for them, in the SJCE.

He said following new trends in education and career options, nine more new courses have been added.

“They are: MSc in Analytical Chemistry, MSc in Biotechnology, MSc in Physics, MSc in Polymer Science, MSc in Industry 4.0 or Smart Manufacturing, MTech in Cyber Security, MSc in Electronic Media, MSc in Film Making, BE in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” he said.

‘‘The varsity already offers 14 undergraduate programmes, 25 post-graduate programmes and doctoral programmes in all disciplines, with over 6,000 students. Over 90% of our eligible students have been placed in reputed companies, with an average annual salary of Rs 14 lakh. The highest salary offer to a student is Rs 42 lakh, by Clumio. This year 350 companies, including Fortune 500 ones, took part in the campus recruitment drive. Another 40 companies are expected. This participation is 20% more, compared to last year,’’ Kumar added.

“The JSS S&T University has increased its engagement with the industry. It has entered into MoUs at national and international levels. Open house will be conducted, in view of engaging with the society and also aspiring students, when they can visit the campus and see the infrastructure and facilities in laboratories,” he said.

“An exclusive Multi-Media Resource Centre will be opened with a state-of-the-art studio. Lectures of professors of the varsity will be shot in all subjects and uploaded on the website and also on YouTube, as an additional incentive for students and also for the benefit of all those interested,” Kumar added.

He said, ‘‘The SJCE, which was established in 1963, is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. A series of conferences and seminars would be held throughout the year to mark the occasion”.

Kumar said in view of attracting talented and smart students, the JSS Entrance Test (JET) would be conducted from this year.

He said it will be in both offline and online format and centres will be opened at important cities across India. The JET will be on the lines of the entrance tests conducted by institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

