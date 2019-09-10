District in-charge Minister serves breakfast to mahouts

District in-charge Minister V Somanna, along with his wife, serves breakfast to the mahouts, Kaavadis and their family members on Mysuru Palace premises, on Tuesday morning.

It is a custom since a decade for the government to host a breakfast to the caretakers of the Dasara elephants on their arrival on the Palace premises. A similar breakfast is hosted after the Jamboo Savaari, the last leg of Dasara. After the breakfast after the Jamboo Savaari, the elephant caretakers pack-up and leave for their respective forest camps. This time, Somanna paid an additional Rs 5,000 to each of the 40 caretakers' families of the 13 elephants from his V Somanna Foundation. Minister C T Ravi, MLAs S A Ramdas and L Nagendra and MP Prathap Simha were present.