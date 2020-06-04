Districts told to keep five SSLC exam centres on standby

The district administrations have been instructed by the Department of Public Instruction to keep ready at least five additional centres at every district during the SSLC examinations.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams are set to be held from June 25 to July 4. As the number of containment zones keep changing with the emergence of new Covid-19 cases, the Department of Public Instruction has directed the district administrations to be ready with alternative arrangements by keeping additional centres on standby.

During the video conferencing with district authorities on Thursday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The district administrations should consider conducting SSLC exams as an opportunity as well as challenge during this crisis.”

For this year’s exam, the district administrations will setup helplines to assist students in any emergency during the exams.

“In case if the area where the examination centre is alloted is declared as containment zone, then the officials concerned should change the centre. So, the district administrations should keep at least five centres ready,” he mentioned.