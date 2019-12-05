Drunk polling officer suspended

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi ,
  • Dec 05 2019, 22:55pm ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 23:51pm ist

District Election Officer S B Bommanahalli on Thursday suspended a polling officer for attending the election duty in an inebriated state.

Prakash Veerabhadrappa Nashipudi, a teacher at Government Primary School in Tenginhal of Savadatti taluk, had been deputed as the polling officer for polling station 9 in Gokak
Assembly constituency. He had come to the mustering centre drunk and created ruckus.

Nashipudi was taken to the government hospital for checkup wherein it was confirmed by medical officers that he was drunk, and was admitted for a detailed checkup. The officer in question, however, fled from the hospital.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli suspended Nashipudi with immediate effect for dereliction of election duty and under Karnataka Civil Services Rules.

