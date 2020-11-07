E-power Parba from November 7

Platform of Women Entrepreneurs (POWER) will organise e-Power Parba 20 on November 7 and 8, said POWER president Pushpa G Rao.

She said there will be no sale and exhibition of products. However, the sale will be organised online via www.powerparba.com

There are 100 e-stalls. Women entrepreneurs can sell the produce online. There will be an array of products ranging from handmade products, jewellery, home made products, decorative items, ready made garments and paintings.

Power Parba aims at bringing all women entrepreneurs under one platform.