Eight absconding accused arrested by Mangaluru police

Of the eight accused, Reddy was arrested from Bengaluru where he was living under a fake identity

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 15 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 17:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight persons, who were wanted in several cases and absconding from authorities, have been arrested by the Mangaluru city crime branch (CCB), police said on Wednesday.

The arrested persons, include Raja alias Rohan Reddy (36) of Kavoor, Prakash Shetty of Padil-Kannur, Nissar Hussain of Krishnapur, Kabeer of Kasba Bengre, Achyut and Rizwan of Kavoor, police added.

These arrests were carried out over the last few days, it said.

Of the eight accused, Reddy was arrested from Bengaluru where he was living under a fake identity. He was an accused in the murder case of a bus driver back in 2013 and faces several other cases, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

The CCB unit represented by ACP P A Hegde, Inspector Shyam Sundar, ASI Mohan K V and others were involved in the operation to catch hold of the accused.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime

