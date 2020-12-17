Election Commission directs DC to take action against Revoor

EC directs DC to take action against Revoor

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  Dec 17 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 21:41 ist
The Election Commission has directed Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer V V Jyothsna to take legal action against Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Chairman Dattatraya Patil Revoor for announcing a grant of Rs one crore each to the gram panchayats in which members will be elected unopposed.

District Congress President Jagadev Guttedar had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission seeking action against the chairman stating that his announcement during the ongoing Gram Panchayat polls is a violation of election model code of conduct.

The Commission has directed the deputy commissioner to submit a report to it after taking action as per law against Revoor.

