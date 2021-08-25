Energy Minister Sunil Kumar visits Mysuru

Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar visited Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill and offered prayers, during his visit to Mysuru, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters later, the Minister explained that privatisation of Escoms and the New Electricity Bill are the decisions of the Union government. Revision of power tariffs is also one among them, he said.

Commenting on the restrictions laid down by the government on celebrating Ganesha festival in public, the minister said that the government had taken measures to prevent the spread of pandemic. It is important for the public to cooperate, he said.

He will also be visiting Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts and Rangayana.