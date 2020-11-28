Entry restricted to Srikanteshwara temple

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Nov 28 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 22:30 ist

Entry to Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangd town, Mysuru district, is restricted in the wake of Karthika Hunnime (full moon day of Karthika month of Chandramana calender) on November 30, Monday, only up to 1 pm, as a precautionary measure, in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Devotees will be allowed to Srikanteshwara temple from 6.30 am up to 1 pm on Monday, to avoid crowding, as thousands of people throng the temple on Karthika Hunnime, every year, says a press note from Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Srikanteshwara temple
Nanjangud

