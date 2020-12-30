Entry to Dakshina Kannada beaches banned for two days

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Dec 30 2020
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 10:14 ist
Someshwara beach, located near Mangalore. Credit: Getty Images

The district administration has banned the entry of visitors to beaches in District Kannada from 12 pm on December 31 to 12 pm on January 2 to avoid large gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as an additional precaution after some returnees from the UK tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, entry to Ullal, Someshwara, Mogaveerapattana, Panambur, Thannirbavi, Sasihithlu, Surathkal beaches is prohibited. Only traditional fishermen will be allowed to enter the sea shore, said DC Dr Rajendra K V.

