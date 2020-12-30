Entry to Dakshina Kannada beaches banned for two days

The district administration has banned the entry of visitors to beaches in District Kannada from 12 pm on December 31 to 12 pm on January 2 to avoid large gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as an additional precaution after some returnees from the UK tested positive for the new strain of Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, entry to Ullal, Someshwara, Mogaveerapattana, Panambur, Thannirbavi, Sasihithlu, Surathkal beaches is prohibited. Only traditional fishermen will be allowed to enter the sea shore, said DC Dr Rajendra K V.