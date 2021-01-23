Explosives recovered from quarries in Mandya

Explosives recovered from quarries in Mandya

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mandya,
  • Jan 23 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 22:46 ist
The officials raid a quarry at Bebi Betta in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district on Saturday. DH PHOTO

With a major blast in Shivamogga district, officials of the Mines and Geology department and the police raided several quarries and crushers in the district and recovered explosives.

The officials conducted raids on the quarries in Srirangapatna, Nagamangala and Pandavapura taluks. The officials recovered 315 electric detonators and two megger box from J J Crusher in Channakere village in Srirangapatna taluk.

In Nagamangala, the authorities raided Lakshmi Venkateshwara Crusher and Quarry at Karadahalli in the taluk. The authorities recovered 63 gelatin sticks, 18 electric detonator and four tractor of boulders. Bellur police have registered a case. 

In Pandavapura, the authorities served notices to 30 quarry owners and stopped mining activities at Bebi Betta in the taluk. Tahsildar Pramod L Patil and Deputy Director for Mines and Geology T V Pushpa along with the police raided quarries.

It has to be noted that though the deputy commissioner had ordered ban on mining activities at Bebi Betta, the mining owners continued to perform mining activity illegally. 

