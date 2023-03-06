Farmer scripts success in freshwater pearl farming at Sullia

A farmer at Aivarnadu in Sullia taluk has successfully taken up pearl farming after getting information on the possibility of freshwater pearl farming using freshwater mussels in ponds from the Minister for Port, Fisheries, Inland Water S Angara.

The minister also represents the Sullia constituency.

Naveen Chathubai, who is into farming for a livelihood, decided to take up freshwater mussels cultivation to grow pearls. Already, he has sold around 300 pearls to a dealer in Hyderabad with the help of his friend, who underwent training along with him in Bengaluru.

Naveen said, “I was interested after the minister spoke on the possibility of pearl farming and other freshwater aquaculture. I attended the Krishi Mela organised by the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bengaluru in 2021. There was a stall which created awareness of pearl farming using freshwater mussels. I registered my name for the training immediately. After a week, I received a call from the GKVK about the five-day training. After the training, I got 100 freshwater mussels from there to take up farming on my farmland.’’

Initially, he said released them in a small lake on my farmland. About 90% had survived.

‘’Later, I brought 500 mussels from Bengaluru to take up full-fledged cultivation,” he said.

Learning the new technique has helped him earn additional income. Freshwater aquaculture can also be taken up, along with pearl farming, if the tank size is big, Naveen said.

‘’I constructed two small tanks of 5,000-litre capacity each, to cultivate freshwater mussels. To check water evaporating, plastic sheets have been laid beneath the water tank. I cultivate designer pearls which are used in lockets and rings. The round pearltakes two years to cultivate,” he said.

It is easy to cultivate and does not require much space. People have been visiting his farmland to know more about the cultivation, he said.

“One should have scientific knowledge of the cultivation, including cleaning of the tanks and protecting them from direct sunlight to get good results. Whenever the colour of the water changes in the tank, we need to change the water by cleaning the tank. With good care of the mussels, one can produce pearls within 10 to 12 months,” he added.

After the harvest of pearls, he said he is yet to get freshwater mussels to restart.

‘’I have a religious ritual in my house during this month and will take up the cultivation once again in April. Those who have several tanks can continue cultivation throughout the year,” Naveen said.