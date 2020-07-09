Covid-19: Village in Mandya bans people from entering

For fear of coronavirus spreading, village in Mandya bans people from entering

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jul 09 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 15:46 ist
Residents of Allapattana village in the taluk have put up a banner on the outskirts of the village restricting the entry of people from other districts and states. DH Photo

With 23 persons from the taluk testing positive for Covid-19, panic has gripped the people pf Mandya.

Following this, the residents of Allapattana village in the taluk have put up a banner on the outskirts of the village restricting the entry of people from other districts and states.

The banner reads that people from other villages, districts and states are not allowed into the village except those selling fruits and vegetables. It says that push-cart vendors should wear masks and use sanitisers to enter the village.

Those violating the rules would have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mandya
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 