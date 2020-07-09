For fear of coronavirus spreading, village in Mandya bans people from entering

With 23 persons from the taluk testing positive for Covid-19, panic has gripped the people pf Mandya.

Following this, the residents of Allapattana village in the taluk have put up a banner on the outskirts of the village restricting the entry of people from other districts and states.

The banner reads that people from other villages, districts and states are not allowed into the village except those selling fruits and vegetables. It says that push-cart vendors should wear masks and use sanitisers to enter the village.

Those violating the rules would have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.