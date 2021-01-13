Four booked for assaulting constable, Home Guard in Ujire

4 booked for assaulting constable, Home Guard in Ujire

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jan 13 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 14:30 ist
Belthangady police booked cases against a group of four young men who allegedly assaulted a beat policeman and a home guard near Janardhana Temple in Ujire.

The accused were identified as Sabu, Manjunath, Kiran and Naveen.

The group, besides issuing a threat to life, had ripped apart the uniform of the Home Guard. Belthangady police constable Venkatesh C B had lodged a complaint in this regard.

On witnessing the group standing near the arch of a temple, constable Venkatesh and Home Guard Rajanna had asked them to disperse.

However, the youth, seething with anger, abused the policeman and the home guard before assaulting them.

