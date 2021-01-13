Four booked for assaulting constable, Home Guard in Ujire

Belthangady police booked cases against a group of four young men who allegedly assaulted a beat policeman and a home guard near Janardhana Temple in Ujire.
The accused were identified as Sabu, Manjunath, Kiran and Naveen.
The group, besides issuing a threat to life, had ripped apart the uniform of the Home Guard. Belthangady police constable Venkatesh C B had lodged a complaint in this regard.
On witnessing the group standing near the arch of a temple, constable Venkatesh and Home Guard Rajanna had asked them to disperse.
However, the youth, seething with anger, abused the policeman and the home guard before assaulting them.
