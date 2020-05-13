Four more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hassan

Four more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka's Hassan

  May 13 2020
Four more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported from Hassan on Wednesday. All four patients have a travel history to Mumbai.

Patient 948 is a 38-year-old woman. P949 is a 17-yr-old boy and P950 is a 14-year-old girl. P951 is a 43-year-old man.

All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Hassan.

It may be mentioned that Hassan district, which was in a green zone, reported five cases on Tuesday. All the five persons who tested positive on Tuesday also have a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The district administration has tightened the lockdown and all those coming from other states are being mandatorily quarantined.

