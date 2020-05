Four persons, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya district on Thursday.

All the four have a travel history to Mumbai.

Patient 961 is a woman aged 48 years, P 962 and 964 are men aged 38 and 26 years, respectively. P 963 is a six-year-old boy.

All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 treatment hospital in Mandya.