Four tourists from Bengaluru washed away in beach in Kumta taluk

Four tourists from Bengaluru were washed away in the sea near Baad in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Saturday.

The bodies of Arjun (23), a resident of Kasturbanagar and Chaitrashree (27) of Peenya have been found, while search is on to trace Tejas D (22), Rajajinagar and Kiran Kumar (27), Kanakapura Road.

A group of 85 tourists arrived at Silver Sand Beach at Baad around morning. Four of them entered the sea to click some pictures when they were washed away, said tahsildar Vivek Shenvi.

The IMD has sounded orange alert on June 26, 28 and 29 and Yellow alert on June 27 at Karwar as the Arabian sea is likely to be turbulent.

High velocity winds at a speed between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are likely to sweep the area. The wind speed may go up to 60 kilometres and storms are likely to be violent, it added. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea.