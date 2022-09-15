Four youths booked for stopping inter-faith marriage in Chikkamagaluru

A group of youths on Wednesday allegedly stopped an interfaith marriage between a Hindu woman and a Muslim youth in Chikkamagaluru. Based on a complaint filed by the Muslim youth, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case against four persons.

The couple had arrived at the sub registrar’s office situated on Rathnagiri road in Chikkamagaluru for entering into wedlock. The four youths who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the proceedings. They subsequently took the couple to the police station.

On hearing the news, members of various organisations gathered near the police station and held talks with the police. Based on the complaint by the Muslim youth, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the youth, in his complaint, accused four members of various organisations of obstructing his marriage and assaulting him. The police are on search for those named in the complaint.

Speaking to mediapersons, the young woman’s mother said that she was not opposed to the marriage of her daughter. Both like each other. “I want them to come to the village after getting married. My daughter is the pillar of my house. I wish good for my daughter and not bothering others,” she said.