Fuel tanker overturns at bound for Hassan near Alur, thousands of litres diesel destroyed

Thousands of litres of diesel was destroyed when a fuel tanker overturned on national highway 75, on Mangaluru-Alur route, near Alur taluk, Hassan district, on Friday morning.

The fuel tanker was bound for Hassan from Mangaluru, when the mishap occurred near Alur at around 10 am. The driver lost control of the vehicle, when he tried to avoid hitting an overtaking car, when the tanker toppled, said sources.

Thousands of litres of fuel got wasted due to leakage. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot. The traffic on the highway was affected for about an hour. The vehicels were diverted via another route, according to sources.

Police rushed to the spot, and prevented people from going near the vehicle, to avoid any possible mishap.