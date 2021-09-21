Gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh seized at Mangalore Airport

The bag of gold was concealed between two layers of black cloth inside a floral design blanket

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  Sep 21 2021
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 16:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The officials from Mangaluru customs seized 293.62 grams 24-carat gold at Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the seized gold is worth Rs 13,88,823. A passenger hailing from Kasargod had arrived at the airport from Dubai. The bag of gold was concealed between two layers of black cloth inside a floral design blanket.

