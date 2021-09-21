Gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

The officials from Mangaluru customs seized 293.62 grams 24-carat gold at Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the seized gold is worth Rs 13,88,823. A passenger hailing from Kasargod had arrived at the airport from Dubai. The bag of gold was concealed between two layers of black cloth inside a floral design blanket.
