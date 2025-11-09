<p>Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving MP/MLAs has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Karwar MLA Satish Sail for not cooperating with the court in a case pertaining to illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port. Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat also ordered issuance of notice to the person who stood surety to Satish Sail.</p><p>During the trial in the 2014 case, the application was moved on behalf of Sail seeking exemption from presence. An advocate requested the court to defer the recording of evidence since Sail and his counsel are attending a court hearing in Dharwad. However, the special court observed that coercive steps are required to be taken against Sail. The court noted that the evidence cannot be deferred since the case was posted for evidence and the witness was present before the court.</p>.Satish Sail sent to two-day ED custody, allowed sleep apnea machine.<p>“It is noticed from records that the case is of the year 2014 and this court had liberally permitted A-1 (Satish Sail) on earlier occasions for his non appearance before the court only on the premises that necessary cross examination was required to be conducted. However, when the material witnesses are present before the court an adjournment is sought to delay the trial by making submission that the counsel is engaged in some other court. It is settled law that being engaged in some other court is not a ground to seek adjournment or deferring the proceedings. This is a special Court established as per the kind directions of the Apex Court to try the cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs as expeditiously as possible. In spite of the same, A-1 and his counsel are not cooperating with the court,” the court said, posting the matter to November 10.</p>