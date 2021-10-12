Gold worth Rs 17.54 lakh seized at Mangalore Airport

Officers of Mangaluru customs seized 364 grams of 24-carat purity gold, at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from a passenger on Tuesday.
According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 17,54,480. The passenger hailing from Kasargod had arrived from Dubai in the Air India Express flight.
The gold in paste form was pasted with gum inside a brown coloured thick sheet and was concealed between two layers at the bottom of the trolley bag. A case has been registered.
