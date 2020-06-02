Government mulls free internet to 1.10 lakh students

The higher education department is planning to provide free Internet facility to over 1.10 lakh students who have received laptops from the government under the free laptop scheme.

After having a discussion with internet service providers on Tuesday Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the free laptops provided by the government were not being utilised properly due to lack of Internet facility. "Considering the problem, we have requested service providers to give internet facility and the companies too have agreed."

The department distributed laptops for first-year undergraduate students. "As we have started online classes several students are unable to connect due to non-availability of internet service," the minister said.