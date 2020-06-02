Government mulls free internet to 1.10 lakh students

Government mulls free internet to 1.10 lakh students

Chiranjeei Kulkarni
Chiranjeei Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 22:08 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The higher education department is planning to provide free Internet facility to over 1.10 lakh students who have received laptops from the government under the free laptop scheme.

After having a discussion with internet service providers on Tuesday Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the free laptops provided by the government were not being utilised properly due to lack of Internet facility. "Considering the problem, we have requested service providers to give internet facility and the companies too have agreed."

The department distributed laptops for first-year undergraduate students. "As we have started online classes several students are unable to connect due to non-availability of internet service," the minister said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Higher Education department
Karnataka
Internet

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 