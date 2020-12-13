Gram panchayat polls: 73 nominations rejected in DK

Scrutiny officials in Dakshina Kannada district rejected 73 nominations out of the 4877 filed for gram panchayat elections.

The nominations of 4785 candidates are in order. The last date for the withdrawal of the nominations is December 14.

Elections will be held for 1681 seats in 106 gram panchayats in the first phase in Mangaluru, Bantwal and Moodbidri taluks on December 22.

In Mangaluru taluk, a total of 1858 nominations were received for 651 seats in 37 gram panchayats. A total of 23 nominations were rejected and 1833 nominations are in order, said officials.

In Moodbidri taluk, 13 nominations were rejected out of 485 nominations filed for 193 seats in 12 gram panchayats and 472 are in order.

In Bantwal taluk, the elections will be held for 57 gram panchayats with 837 seats. A total of 2534 nominations were filed, of which 37 were rejected.

In the second phase, elections will be held for 114 gram panchayats with 1541 seats in Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur and Kadaba taluks on December 27.