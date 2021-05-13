Gundlupet taluk hospital stoned as Covid patient dies

Even as the number of Covid deaths in Chamarajanagar district are increasing, the relatives of the victims are feeling helpless. Sometimes, they are turning violent.

On Thursday, relatives of a Covid patient, who died, attacked the taluk government hospital in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, and pelted stones. The enraged relatives used even oxygen cylinders to smash the doors and windows. The glass doors of the windows were damaged and the glass pieces were littered all around. They also assaulted the hospital staff, who tried to stop them.

The police personnel rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. They also admitted two persons, Girish and Bangaru, who were injured while hitting the glass panes, with bare hands, to the hospital.

Unhappy with the protest and attack by the relatives of the Covid victim, the doctors and other staff of the hospital staged a protest. The police officials pacified them and assured of initiating action against those, who attacked the hospital and its staff.