Heavy rain disrupts normal life in coastal Karnataka, Malnad regions

Several places in Malnad and coastal districts plunged into darkness following the damage to power lines

  • Jun 14 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 03:53 ist
Vehicles wade through a flooded service road next to the Pumpwell flyover in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Jawali

The southwest monsoon has picked up steam bringing heavy rain to coastal and Malnad districts on Monday while many parts of north and south interior districts experienced mild to moderate showers.

The relentless showers have piled on the misery in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Incidents of tree fall and damages to houses were reported from across the three coastal
districts.

A 55-year-old man from Aikala in Mulki taluk was electrocuted when he was trying to clear branches of a tree that fell on his house. The deceased was identified as Madhav Acharya.

Traffic on Puttur-Uppinangady road near Sediyapu was affected for a couple of hours after a tree came crashing on the road.

The incessant showers have led to a significant rise in water level of Kumaradhara and Netravathi rivers.

The rough sea and high waves have sparked fears of sea erosion in the coastal villages of Honnavar, Bhatkal, Ankola and Karwar taluks. Aatmalinga of the famed Mahabaleshwar Temple in Gokarna was submerged in rainwater for a while.

Several places in Malnad and coastal districts plunged into darkness following the damage to power lines.

Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts also witnessed sharp showers throughout the day. Water level in Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala has gone up considerably. Rains, coupled with strong winds, have brought down trees and electricity poles in several coffee estates in the region.

As much as 9,500 cusecs of water was released from 21 crest gates of Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga, as the dam reached maximum level of 588.24 metre. 

Many parts of Mumbai Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka districts experienced spells of light showers on Monday.

Unrelenting rain in the last two to three days has spurred water level in Manjra river in Bidar. A sharp spell of rain in the afternoon left many areas in Kalaburagi city waterlogged.

