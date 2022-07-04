Heavy rains continue to lash Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru

Relentless rain continued to lash across the Kodagu district on Monday. The intensity of the rain had increased since Sunday night.

The mudslide at Talathamane on Madikeri-Mangaluru has affected the movement of vehicles.

Vehicles are being allowed on only one side of the road.

Several trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the district and the power supply has been disrupted.

A huge tree got uprooted and fell on Shanivarasanathe-Changadalli Road which suspended the movement of vehicles for some time.

The emergency response team rushed to the spot and removed the tree to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has increased drastically following copious rain in the catchment areas. The water is released into the river Harangi from the reservoir. The intensity of rain has increased in the Chikkamagaluru district as well.

A bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu has been submerged in the overflowing water from the water body and has disrupted the movement of vehicles.

Mudigere and Koppa are also experiencing heavy rains.

Following heavy rainfall, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared a holiday for schools in Belthangady taluk on Monday.