Highest single-day spike in Mysuru

With 151 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, Mysuru recorded the highest single-day spike, taking the total tally to 966 and total active cases stood at 447.

Six deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 37. The district has reported 364 positive cases and 25 deaths in a week. With 54 persons discharged on Monday, a total of 482 persons recovered and discharged from the hospital till date.

Of 151 fresh cases, 57 are Influenza Like Illness (ILI), 16 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), four have a inter-district and state travel history, 35 are contacts of infected persons. The authorities are tracing the contact history of 39 persons. It has to be noted that the cases of ILI and SARI are on rise.

Majority of the cases are reported from Narasimharaja Assembly segment in the city. According to the authorities, 50% cases are from the segment and the cases are expected to increase from the segment.

As the numbers of cases are on rise, the authorities are planning for a lockdown of the segment. However, it is yet to be finalised.