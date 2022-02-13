Hijab row: Dakshina Kannada DC imposes Section 144 near educational institutions

Sec 144 imposed near Dakshina Kannada schools, colleges

Naina J A
  • Feb 13 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 21:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special Arrangement

As a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order in the Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within 200 meter radius of schools and colleges in the district from February 14, 6 am to February 19, 6 pm.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans, and holding procession is banned in the area.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones, explosives are banned. The order also said that by making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations, officers are banned.

The DC further said that the direction of the High Court should strictly adhere.

