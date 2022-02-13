Sec 144 imposed near Udupi high schools from Feb 14

Hijab row: Gatherings restricted under Section 144 of CrPC near Udupi high schools from February 14

Naina J A
  • Feb 13 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 10:54 ist
Forces hold a flag march in Udupi over the weekend. Credit: DH Photo

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.   

