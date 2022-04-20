Hiremath’s bail plea rejected; to write PU exams

The fourth Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Judge rejected the interim bail plea of Abhishek Hiremath, whose inflammatory WhatsApp status message had resulted in tension on Saturday (April 16) in Old Hubballi.

However, the court allowed him to write his second PU exams, which commence on April 22. The Court has instructed the police officials to ensure that Abhishek is given all the reading materials related to his exams and also escort him to the examination centre on exam days, said Sanjay Badaskar, representing Abhishek.

