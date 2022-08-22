Holiday for 22 schools after leopard spotted again in Belagavi city

A total of 22 schools in Belagavi City and Belagavi Rural range were announced Holidays after leopard that has made Golf Course its news home was seen moving on Club Road adjacent to the sports facility during dawn on Monday.

A bus commuter made video of the leopard moving on the Club Road and later disappearing amongst the trees. As the video went viral panic spread and Forest and Police officials rushed to the spot and prevented movement of people.

Leopard was first seen at Jadhav Nagar on the other side of Golf Course on August 5 wherein a Mason labourer had been attacked. It's movement was seen at Golf Course from August 7, onwards. Camera trap had recorded its movement during the intervening night of August 8 and 9, but there was sign of it. Leopard had also not fallen to the eight baits kept. Schools in the vicinity of Golf Course had opened from August 16.

More than 200 Forest and Police personnel had combed Golf Course on Friday last but could not locate the elusive animal.

Forest Department officials had expressed that the wild cat have to the forests with city being surrounded by woods.

At about 6.30 am on Monday a bus commuter recorded movement of Leopard on the Club Road near Gandhi Circle adjacent to the Golf Course.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions Basavaraj Nalatwad announced Holidays for the 22 schools in the vicinity for safety of students with video of leopard going viral.