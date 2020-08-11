Idolising one's wife, Koppal man shows the way

Men express their love for their wives in different ways.

This businessman from the city showed how much he loves his deceased wife, by getting a silicon-rubber statue of her installed at the opening ceremony of his newly built house at Bhagyanagar.

Though the house-warming ceremony was held on August 8, a video of the ceremony went viral on social media on Monday.

Srinivas Gupta, who is into the hair business, lost his wife K V N Madhavi in an accident in July 2017 during a family trip. Madhavi had expressed a wish to get a house constructed on the premises of the Gupta Apartments near the railway station. But Madhavi breathed her last before her wish could be realised.

To keep her memory alive, the industrialist got a statue of her installed in the newly built house. The 15-20 kg statue was made at Gombe Mane in Bengaluru, using silicon, rubber and imported materials by sculptor Sridhar Murthy in a duration of one year.

Gupta said his children were very happy having the statue of their mother at home. It gives me contentment, he adds.