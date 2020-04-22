Illicit liquor seized in Halekadu of Peraje village

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  Apr 22 2020
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 20:09 ist

Excise department officials seized around 200 litres of illicit liquor on Wednesday, during a raid at Niddemale in Halekadu of Peraje village.

Reportedly, the liquor was being produced by N P Honnappa, using cashew fruits.

A case has been registered.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Excise Inspector R M Chaitra.

