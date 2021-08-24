'Indifferent attitude of people rising positivity rate in Udupi'

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha warned of taking strict measures against those violating the Covid-19 norms.

He told media persons on Monday that people were seen wandering without masks. The indifferent attitude of people is increasing Covid-19 positivity rate. The positivity rate consistently is 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent in the past few days.

The tests have been increased to 8,000 from 3,000 every day. He added that there are plans to increase the number of tests to 10,000. Those seen without the masks will be subjected to Covid-19 tests. All attempts will be made to ensure that the positivity rate goes below 2 per cent by the end of this month, he added.

Jagadeesha added that the district stands second in the vaccination status in the state next only to Bengaluru.

The overall vaccine coverage stands at 64 per cent, while in above 60 years category 85 per cent of the people are covered under the vaccination programme. The district is receiving more vaccinations these days and is capable of giving 20,000 doses per day, he added.

There are 65 swab collecting teams and each team is involved in the collection of 60-70 swabs everyday. Measures will be taken to ensure that each team collects 100 to 120 swabs per day, he added.