Internships go virtual for engineering students this year

To help the engineering students to complete their internships, during the pandemic, many companies have started providing opportunities virtually.

As the internship in 7th semester is compulsory, the undergraduate engineering students were struggling to get opportunities due to the pandemic. Recognising their needs, many companies have provided virtual internships.

Prof Guruprasad, placement director at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, said, "Most of our students got virtual internship opportunities and are going good."

The students are even getting stipends for internships. "Many software companies are also giving stipends along with project experience," said another placement officer.

Speaking about virtual internships, students said, "We were really worried about the internships this year. But the companies are providing virtual opportunities and we are really thankful."

Placement officers in colleges have appreciated the gesture of the companies. One of them said, "We feel this is going to be a new normal as this is cost-effective even for companies and we should appreciate the support by several industries."